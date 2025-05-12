Air Marshal AK Bharti, DG Air Operations, on Monday, May 12, refuted rumours of India attacking the alleged nuclear facility of Pakistan at Kirana Hills. "India has not hit any targets in Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly houses nuclear installations," AK Bharti said during a press conference. "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday," he added sarcastically. Air Marshal AK Bharti also said, "our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on". "Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," he said. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

Did India Hit Alleged Nuclear Facility of Pakistan at Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor?

Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there. - Air Marshal AK Bharti Watch Video:#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/PKcEvXed8U — LatestLY (@latestly) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)