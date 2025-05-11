Mumbai, May 10: With rising geopolitical tensions and rising nuclear threats from world superpowers, threats of a nuclear war breaking out at any moment are resurfacing everywhere on the globe. With rising militarisation, border conflicts, and political rhetoric, individuals are looking more and more to learn how to prepare for the worst, nuclear war not being an exception.

Experts warn that though the possibility of a total nuclear war is slight, the consequences will be calamitous. From the initial shock to the protracted fallout, survival will chiefly depend on education, planning, and swift reaction. India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here’s How 2 Countries’ Militaries Stack Up.

How To Survive Nuclear War?

For a nuclear explosion, the immediate reaction is to take shelter—ideally underground or in the middle of a large building—away from windows. The intention is to get out of the way of the blast wave and radiation fallout. Remain indoors for 24 to 72 hours because the intensity of radiation in fallout decreases sharply during this period. Vladimir Putin Says He Hopes There Will Be No Need to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.

Keep a survival kit with supplies: water, flashlights, a radio, a first aid kit, and face masks. Stay informed with battery-operated communication equipment and stay indoors to avoid exposure to exterior air if possible. Proper washing if exposed in any way and blocking ventilation points can also minimise exposure to radiation.

While no one would wish to imagine nuclear war erupting, having the knowledge to act in the first minutes and days is life-saving. They need to stay calm, informed, and ready.

