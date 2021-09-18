Officials have informed that seven girls have drowned in pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion in Jharkhand. Search operation underway. Karma is a harvest festival celebrated in Indian states, including Jharkhand and Bihar. It is dedicated to the worship of Karam-Devta.

Seven girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2021

