Bhubaneswar, April 12: In a shocking incident, five men were arrested in Dhimripankal village of Odisha's Ganjam on Sunday for allegedly being involved in the murder of a 75-year-old man over suspicion of practicing sorcery. The incident reportedly took place last week and surfaced only after a villager spotted the dead body of the deceased, identified as Dharma Naik, dumped under bushes near the village canal, following which he informed the police.

As per report, the accused killed Naik on the suspicion that he performed sorcery and killed children. One accused, reportedly, lost two of his children in and believed that something was unnatural. "They had seen Dharma throw some substance right outside his house twice every week for the last couple of weeks and he grew suspicious that Dharma was involved in the death of his children,” SDPO Suryamani Pradhan told the Indian Express. Maharashtra Shocker: Couple Kills 6-Year-Old Boy in Beed On Suspicion That Black Magic Practised By His Family Led to Their Buffalo's Death.

The police arrested the five men . During the interrogation confessed to the crime, murdering the elderly man and dumping his body in the canal. They are booked under IPC section 302. Police also recovered the murder weapons from the possession of the accused. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

A similar incident was reported from Jharkhand earlier this year. Five members of a family were axed to death by their relatives at Kuruhatu-Amtoli under Kamdara Police Station in Gumla on suspicion of practising black magic.

