Hyderabad, November 25: A 37-year-old software engineer, Racharla Pavan Kumar was burnt alive in Jagtial district of Telangana on Monday night, by his in-laws. They suspected that Kumar used black magic to kill his brother in law Jagan, who passed away recently from an illness. Kumar, a Hyderabad-based techie, went to his in-laws place to pay his tributes to his deceased brother-in-law, where allegedly petrol was poured on him and he was set on fire. India News | Man Burnt Alive in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The police has arrested six of his in-laws. Police told The New Minute, that Kumar and the family of his wife's brother Jagan had not been on good terms for the last few months. Jagan's wife Sumalatha had alleged that Kumar had killed her husband by using black magic. Rajasthan Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive by Man in Sikar District After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim's wife Krishnadevi, the police have registered a case of murder. Local inspectors said that they found the deceased's body was recovered from a locked room in a completely burnt state. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and other senior officials visited the scene to oversee the investigation into the death.

