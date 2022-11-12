Mumbai, November 12: A class 10 girl from Mumbai went missing on Monday from Shivaji Nagar area in Borivali West. As per reports, the 16-year-old girl left her house in order to study at her friend's place when she went missing all of a sudden. Police officials said that the minor girl left her home saying she is going to study at her friend's place.

According to a report in Mid-day, the girl left her house at around 6 pm, however, she never returned. After the girl went missing, her mother approached he MHB police station and filed a complaint. Acting on the mother's complaint, the cops registered a kidnapping case against unknown person and began their investigation. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

A team lead by DCP Vishal Thakur Zone XI under the supervision of senior inspector Sudhir Kudal PSI Bashir Shaikh began a search for the missing girl. The same day, the mother approached the police once again and said that her daughter called and said that she is in the waiting room at Pune railway station.

"We immediately rushed to Pune and found the girl," a police official said. During investigation, the Class 10 student said that she was engaged in a free fire game on her mobile phone with some of her friends from Pune, whom she never met. The girl told cops that she wanted to meet her friends, so she reached the Pune railway station. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

However, things didn't turn out as planned as the "so called" friends refused to meet the girl, which is when the girl switched off her phone. "She later realised her mistake, and called her mother and informed her about her location," PSI Bashir Shaik said adding, "The girl is now with her parents."

