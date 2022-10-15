Mumbai, October 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a stray dog mauled a three-year-old girl to death in Balangir. According to reports, the stray dog killed the girl child and attacked nearly 12 more people. The incident took place on Thursday at the Balipata village within Patnagarh police limits. The deceased has been identified as Deepa Munda.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the incident took place when Deepa was playing with her friend on the road near her house. Reports said that the dog first attacked Deepa before biting her head and face. Locals rushed to Deepa's rescue when they saw the canine pull the deceased down the road. Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi's Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

12 Injured in Dog Attack in Odisha

The villagers immediately rushed her to the Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries. Besides mauling the girl to death, the stray dog also attacked more people who sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Sankirtana Majhi, Saraswati Behera, Chandrakanti Sahu, Uni Sahu and Sibu Bhoi. Locals also said that the stray dog attacked at least 12 people in the Balipata and Kalangapali villages.

The villagers have urged the local administration to shift the stray dogs to another location so that they are away from human settlements. After the incident came to light, officials from Patnagarh police reached the spot and began the investigation. Patnagarh IIC Ananta Pradhan said that the girl's body was sent autopsy. "Police tried to trace the dog but to no avail. Statements of locals present at the spot were recorded," he added. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

Sources claimed that the stray dog was killed by the villagers after the incident. Later in the day, Bijayanand Sethi, Patnagarh Sub-Collector met the injured persons and also had a discussion with Deepa's family members. Sethi also handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund and another Rs 2,000 from Harishchandra Yojana to the deceased's father.

