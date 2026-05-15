Maharashtra ‘Blue Drum’ Murder: Woman Allegedly Kills Lover With Husband and Brother, Hides Body in Drum; 2 Arrested

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A woman in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing her lover with the help of her husband, brother and another accomplice before stuffing the body into a drum and dumping it in a nearby drain, police said. The incident has drawn comparisons with the recent Meerut “blue drum” murder case due to similarities in the alleged disposal of the body.

The victim, identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan, had gone missing on April 3 after leaving home saying he was travelling to Dadar for work. When he failed to return, his family filed a missing person complaint at the Mumbra Police Station. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

Maharashtra ‘Blue Drum’ Murder

Police said they traced Khan’s last known location to the Vasai area during the investigation. The mobile phone location of his girlfriend, Mehjabeen Sheikh, was also found in the same area, leading investigators to question her. According to police, Mehjabeen initially denied involvement but later allegedly confessed during interrogation.

“Initially, Mehjabeen refused to give any details, but upon rigorous questioning, she confessed to killing Khan with the help of her husband, brother and his friend,” said Priya Dhankne. Pune Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy S*xually Assaulted and Murdered by Minor, Body Found Hidden in Suitcase.

Alleged Extortion Plan

Investigators said the accused had allegedly planned to extort money from Khan. Police alleged that when the group failed to obtain money from him, they tied his hands, assaulted him with a plastic pipe and later killed him. Authorities said the accused then placed Khan’s body inside a green drum and dumped it in a drain in the Mumbra area in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Arrests Made, Search Underway

Police have arrested Mehjabeen Sheikh and her brother, Tariq Sheikh. Her husband, Hasan, and another accomplice are currently absconding. Officials said Tariq Sheikh is also reported to have previous criminal cases registered against him. A case has been registered under charges including murder and criminal conspiracy, while further investigation is ongoing.

The case has revived discussion around the Meerut “blue drum” murder case reported earlier this year. In that case, Muskaan Rastogi and her associate allegedly killed her husband, dismembered the body and concealed it inside a drum sealed with cement. Police officials have not indicated any direct connection between the two cases but acknowledged similarities in the alleged method used to dispose of the body.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).