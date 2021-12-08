Panaji, December 8: There are less chances of the five persons, including Russian and Georgian nationals, quarantined earlier this week in Goa, of being diagnosed with the Omicron variant of Covid, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

According to state Health Ministry officials out of the five persons suspected of having Omicron, four are asymptomatic, while the health of the fifth person who is symptomatic is improving and has been taken off oxygen. COVID-19 Omicron Variant More Contagious, Less Dangerous Than Delta and Alpha, Says Israeli Scientist Dror Mevorach.

"They tested positive (for Covid) 12 to 13 days after arriving in India. There is a less chance of them (having contracted) Omicron," Sawant told reporters here. "We have taken all precautions related to Omicron. The samples have been sent to Pune, they have been isolated. Their health is OK. They have no problems," the Chief Minister also said.

Five sailors, including Russian and Georgian nationals, had tested positive for Covid with Omicron-like symptoms after they arrived in Goa. They were travelling onboard a cargo ship which had embarked from South Africa and is currently in Goa's Mormugao Port Trust, since November 18.

