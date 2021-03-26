Pune, March 26: In another incident of online fraud, a 23-year-old man from Pune was duped of Rs 95,500 in November 2020. Reports inform that the Pune Police have booked the officials of a stock trading firm based in Indore for cheating and duping the man. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the transaction happened between October 17, 2020 and November 5, 2020 through online transfer, Police said.

The victim was identified as Mukesh Somvanshi, a customer care service executive at a private company. Police sub-inspector (PSI) Sunil Gajanan Thopate of Chandannagar police station who is investigating the case was quoted in the HT report saying that the cops had received the complaint and had asked the trading firm to appear. As they did not follow the order, the cops registered a case against the company. Online Fraud in Pune: Late Army Officer’s Wife Duped of Rs 1.9 Lakh by Man Claiming To Have Served With the Officer.

Giving details about the online fraud, the police official said that the man had invested Rs 50,000 as an initial investment and fee for starting a Demat account. The fraudsters told the man that he will get Rs 5,500 per month. The total amount of money he is owed since then (along with the initial investment) comes to Rs 95,500, police said.

Describing his ordeal, the complainant informed that the initial amount was given to him through an online transfer but the returns were not paid to him even once. When he started asking for his money, he did not get any response. Reports inform that a case under Sections 419 (personation), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Chandannagar police station.

