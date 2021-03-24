Pune, March 24: In another case of online fraud in Pune, an elderly woman, who is the wife of a Late Indian Army officer, was duped of Rs 1,90 lakhs. Reports inform that the woman was duped by a person who claimed to have served with her deceased husband. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man who sent the text posed as the son of the colleague of the woman’s husband. He knew the posting details and names that made her believe that the man was genuine.

However, after sending money to the man, the woman called the right person and enquired about his health. To her surprise, the man said nothing was wrong with his health and had not texted her asking for money. As the woman realised she was being tricked, the woman then approached the cyber cell, Police said. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

According to the report, the incident took place in January in Pune's Viman Nagar. The HT report informs that a complaint in the matter was filed by the 46-year-old daughter of the woman at Vimantal police station following which a case was registered.

Several such incidences have been reported from the city in the recent past. In May 2020, a real estate developer from Pune was duped of Rs 38.50 lakh by online fraudsters under the pretext of procurement of a particular oil used for making a "vaccine" in the USA. The complainant lost the money in 14 different transactions between February and April this year, a Swargate police station officer said.

