New Delhi, October 31: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ annual report of accidents during 2022, revealed that 'overspeeding' accounted for 72.3 per cent of the total road accidents, 71.2 per cent of total deaths and 72.8 per cent of total injuries.

It also said that 'Hit from Back' accounted for the largest share in total accidents deaths at 19.5 per cent, followed by 'Hit and Run' and 'Head on Collision' which accounted for 18.1 per cent and 15.7 per cent deaths respectively. The report on road accidents attributable to various types of traffic rule violations reveals that 'Overspeeding' constituted the main violation associated with accidents, fatalities and injuries, in 2022. Mumbai Road Accident Videos: Speeding Car Rams Into Compound Wall of Housing Complex in Virar, Terrifying Visuals Surface.

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents have been reported by states and union territories during the calendar year 2022, claiming 1,68,491 lives. The number of road accidents in 2022 increased by 11.9 per cent compared to 2021 and the number of deaths and injuries also increased by 9.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent respectively.

During 2022 'Overspeeding' accounted for 72.3 per cent of the total road accidents, 71.2 per cent of total deaths and 72.8 per cent of total injuries. The number of accidents, fatalities and injuries due to ‘Overspeeding’ increased by 12.8 per cent, 11.8 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively in 2022 relative to 2021.

'Driving on the wrong side' was the second-highest cause of total road accidents during 2022 accounting for 4.9 per cent. Drunken driving/consumption of alcohol, drugs, jumping of red light and use of mobile phones taken together accounted for 7.4 per cent of total accidents and 8.3 per cent of total deaths.

The other categories which would include reasons like road environment, vehicular condition etc. accounted for 18.2 per cent of the accidents, 18.1 per cent of fatalities and 18.1 per cent of injuries.

During 2022, a total of 50,029 people were killed who were not wearing helmets, of which 35,692 (71.3 per cent) were drivers and 14,337 (28.7 per cent) were passengers. Mumbai Road Accident: Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Divider Near Sion Hospital; Two Dead, Three Injured.

Similarly, for the same period, 16,715 people were killed who were not wearing seat belts. Out of 16,715, 8,384 (50.2 per cent) were drivers and remaining 8,331 (49.8 per cent) were passengers.

The annual report reveals that 1,01,891 people who got injured in road accidents were not wearing helmets and 42,303 people injured in road accidents were not using seat belts in 2022.

