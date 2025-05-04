New Delhi, May 4: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. The Air chief held a meeting with PM Modi, sources said without giving further details. India Will Take Firm, Decisive Actions Against Terrorists and Their Backers: PM Narendra Modi.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the prime minister on Saturday and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.