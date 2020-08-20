New Delhi/Islamabad, August 20: A nuclear war will be inevitable if India attacks Pakistan, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said. In an interview to a news channel, Sheikh Rasheed also said Pakistan has atom bombs to target India all the way up to Assam without harming Muslims. A video of a section of Rasheed's interview is going viral on social media platforms. India-Pakistan Nuclear War Will Cause More Deaths Than World War II, Over 10 Crore People Likely to Lose Lives: Study.

"If India attacks Pakistan, there is no possibility of conventional war. It will be bloody and final war. A nuclear war will break out," Rasheed said. He went on to boast about Pakistan having very small, very accurate and perfect atom bombs to target India all the way up to Assam, but "in a way that Muslims would be spared". He added that there was less possibility of a conventional war with India. Imran Khan Warns World of India-Pakistan Nuclear War if Kashmir Issue Remains Ignored.

Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Threatens India With Nuclear War:

Sheikh Rasheed and his discoveries. This time he's found a scientist who made a precision kafir bomb for India. pic.twitter.com/uozTBHPLM2 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 20, 2020

This is not the first time Rasheed threatened India. After India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370, in August last year, Rasheed said that a full-fledged war will be fought between India and Pakistan. "The time of the last battle for the liberation of Kashmir has arrived and this time the war with India will be full and final," he had said.

Prior to this statement, Rasheed had said that the war would not be one between just India and Pakistan but will encompass the whole of the Indian subcontinent. After India conducted airstrike at terror camps in Balakot, the Pakistani minister had said that any conflict between India and Pakistan will be "more horrific than the World War".

