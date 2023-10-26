Arnia, October 26: Border Security Force Jawans said on Thursday evening that Pakistani troops started unprovoked firing on BSF troops at the International Border in violation of the ceasefire in the RS Pura sector. Jammu and Kashmir: Army Soldier Shoots Himself Dead in Pampore, Investigation Underway.

The unprovoked firing started by Pakistani Troops on BSF posts in Arnia area was befittingly retaliated by BSF troops, informed Border Security Force Jammu. According to BSF the firing started at around 8 p.m. and is still going on. Kupwara Encounter: Five LeT Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil Sector.

Visuals From RS Pura Sector

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from RS Pura sector where an explosion is heard after Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing on BSF posts in Arnia area in violation of the ceasefire. https://t.co/wgZISa5VJ9 pic.twitter.com/DUz9QJKU6i — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Earlier today, Three Lashkar-e- Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the Machhal sector on Thursday, police said.

