Mumbai, January 11: The Maharashtra government is exploring an innovative solution to combat rising traffic congestion and pollution in the state. A new proposal, currently in its conceptual stage, aims to require car buyers in cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune to provide proof of a designated parking space before registering new vehicles.

The move is part of a broader 100-day initiative approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address traffic issues and air quality concerns across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other major cities. The proposal, presented by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December 2024, focuses on managing the surge of four-wheeler ownership. Bhimanwar emphasised the importance of such measures, given the recent rise in vehicle numbers on the roads. A follow-up meeting was held to refine the plan further. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90,000 Forms Rejected Due to Incomplete Documents, Says Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court

‘Parking Area’ Certificate Needed for New Vehicle Registrations?

As part of the plan, local authorities will identify both public and private parking spaces, with the collaboration of civic bodies, housing societies, the urban development department, and transport experts. Certified parking area (CPA) certificates will be required for new vehicle registrations, which will be issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state transport department.

Inspired by successful models from cities like London, New York, Tokyo, and Zurich, the Maharashtra government aims to implement phased restrictions on private vehicles. Alongside these measures, the state is also investing in upgrading public transport to reduce the dependence on private vehicles. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘BJP Only National Party Not Owned by Any Family but by Its Workers’.

The proposal is still in the planning stages, and the government has set up channels for public feedback through social media and email. Transport Commissioner Bhimanwar confirmed that the plan would be refined in consultation with stakeholders, including cooperative societies, urban development departments, and experts, to ensure effective implementation.

