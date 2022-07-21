It is said that finding a good parking spot in Mumbai for your vehicle is like finding a needle in a haystack. Mumbaikars often suffer due to fewer parking spots and high parking charges. To counter this, BMC has authorised a few places for vehicular public parking lots in the city. BMC has also requested Mumbaikars to use them to avoid inconvenience.

Check Tweet:

Due to increasing parking problem in Mumbai & Suburban areas, @mybmc has authorized below mentioned places for vehicular public parking lot in the city. Request Mumbaikars to use them to avoid inconvenience.#Parking Update#MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/zP2IUDkYzQ — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)