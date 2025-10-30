New Delhi, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the 63rd Guru Pooja and 118th birth anniversary. Praising Thevar for his contributions, the Prime Minister said that his unwavering commitment to "justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers" will continue to inspire generations.

"On the auspicious occasion of his Guru Pooja, paying heartfelt homage to the revered Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ji, a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers continues to inspire generations. He stood for dignity, unity and self-respect, blending deep spirituality with an unshakeable resolve to serve society," the Prime Minister posted on X.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on His Birth Anniversary

இந்தியாவின் சமூக மற்றும் அரசியல் வாழ்வில் ஆழமான தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்திய மாபெரும் ஆளுமையான பசும்பொன் முத்துராமலிங்க தேவர் அவர்களுக்குப் புனிதமான குரு பூஜையின் போது மனமார்ந்த அஞ்சலி செலுத்துகிறேன். நீதி, சமத்துவம் ஆகியவற்றுக்கும் ஏழைகள் மற்றும் விவசாயிகளின் நலனுக்கும் அவரது அசைக்க… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2025

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He was a freedom-fighter cum spiritual leader and was seen as a deity among the Mukulathor community, according to amritmahotsav.nic.in under the Ministry of Culture.

The people of the Mukulathor community still make offerings as is done for the deities in temples to the statue on his birthday and guru pooja celebrations. Thevar became a full-time member of the Congress party and attended the 1927 Congress session at Madras as a volunteer when he was just 19. He became a close aide of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji introduced Thevar to his mother as his younger sibling, the statement on the website said.

Earlier today, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon on 63rd guru pooja (his death anniversary) and 118th birth anniversary. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid homage to the freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Stalin highlighted the works done by his government and said that they will recommend Muthuramalinga Thevar name for the Bharat Ratna award.

CM Stalin stated, "We have paid our respects at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who dedicated himself to the freedom of our nation. I would like to recall what Perarignar Anna said about the greatness of Muthuramalinga Thevar. He praised Thevar as a noble Pandya king who embodied virtue, unity, and courage...During the centenary celebration, Rs 2 crores were spent exclusively for Pasumpon village. To prevent overcrowding during the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, we have inaugurated the Thevar Hall at a cost of Rs 1.55 crores. Muthuramalinga Thevar will be recommended for the Bharat Ratna award. A marriage hall in his name will be built at a cost of Rs 3 crores. We will also pursue efforts related to the Cauvery Gundar river linkage project."

