New Delhi, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, marking the 150th birth anniversary of India’s 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The visit will be a blend of tributes, development, and national pride as the Prime Minister inaugurates multiple projects and leads the unity celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will arrive in Ekta Nagar on Thursday for the first leg of his visit. He will flag off electric buses and inaugurate as well as lay the foundation stone of various development and infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,140 crore. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Former President, Says Before Rashtrapti, He Was ‘Rashtra Ratna’.

Prime Minister @narendramodi to visit Gujarat on 30-31 October 💠Prime Minister to participate in #RashtriyaEktaDiwas celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 💠Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of infrastructure and… — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 29, 2025

The projects are designed to strengthen tourism, promote sustainable infrastructure, and enhance eco-friendly mobility in and around the Statue of Unity — the world’s tallest statue.

Among the key initiatives to be inaugurated are the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, the Hospitality District (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar, Vaman Vriksha Vatika, the Satpuda Protection Wall, an E-Bus Charging Depot with 25 electric buses, the Narmada Ghat Extension, Kaushalya Path, and the Smart Bus Stops (Phase-2). Nanaji Deshmukh Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Renowned Social Activist and Politician, Says ‘Visionary Social Reformer’.

Other attractions include a Dam Replica Fountain, GSEC Quarters, and a scenic walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2). The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for several ambitious projects such as the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, Veer Balak Udyan, a Sports Complex, a Rainforest Project, Jetty Development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat, and Travelators at the Statue of Unity complex — all aimed at enriching the visitor experience and promoting holistic development in the region.

During the event, PM Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a postage stamp to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The gesture will serve as a symbolic tribute to Patel’s unparalleled contribution in uniting more than 560 princely states and shaping the foundation of modern India.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will begin the day by offering floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity and administering the Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming India’s collective commitment to national unity, integrity, and internal security.

The highlight of the day will be the Ekta Diwas Parade, featuring contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with various state police forces. This year’s parade will showcase several unique elements, including a BSF contingent of indigenous Indian dog breeds such as Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, the Gujarat Police Horse Contingent, the Assam Police Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and the BSF Camel Contingent with its renowned Camel Mounted Band.

In recognition of bravery and sacrifice, the event will honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal recipients from the BSF for their courageous actions during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel who displayed exemplary valour during Operation Sindoor will also be felicitated.

