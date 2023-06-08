Patna, June 8: A 12-year-old boy, trapped in a pillar cavity on a bridge in Bihar's Rohtas was Thursday successfully rescued after a marathon rescue operation lasting over 25 hours by a joint team of the SDRF, the NDRF and local administration, officials said. Bihar: NDRF Personnel Successfully Rescue Child Who Got Trapped in the Foot of a Bridge in Rohtas District (Watch Video).

The victim, Ranjan Kumar, was found unconscious when he was rescued and was taken to Sadar Hospital Sasaram for treatment. The incident occurred at Nasriganj-Daud Nagar bridge located at Atimiganj-Jamalpur village on Sone river on Wednesday afternoon when the boy fell into the narrow gap and could not come out from it. Some passersby heard his screams and alerted the district administration about the incident. Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into Borewell in Sehore District Rescued in an Unconscious State (Watch Video).

Visuals From Rescue Site:

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj has been rescued by a team of NDRF. pic.twitter.com/ZESc0eiDOA — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The Rohtas administration called an SDRF team from Patna for the rescue operation. Rescuers provided oxygen to him through pipes and some food. Since the gap was very narrow, rescuers were unable to go there. Ranjan Kumar is a son of Bhola Shah and native of Khiriyav village. The officials said that he is mentally weak.

