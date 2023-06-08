The 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field in Mungaoli village in Madhya Pradesh was rescued in an unconscious state. The girl child had fallen into the 300-foot deep borewell in a field at Mungavali village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. A team of robotic experts had also joined the operation on Thursday morning in order to rescue the girl. The girl named Srishti, fell into the borewell at around 1 pm on Tuesday and since then efforts were underway to rescue her. She was initially stuck at a depth of about 40 feet in the borewell, but due to vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, she slipped further down to about 100 feet. Madhya Pradesh: Rescue Operations Underway for 3rd Day to Save 2.5-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into Borewell in Sehore, Robotic Experts Join Efforts.

Girl Who Fell in Borewell Rescued in an Unconscious State.

#WATCH | Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: The 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field in Mungaoli village of Sehore district has been rescued in an unconscious state.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/YKEhN236ef — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 8, 2023

