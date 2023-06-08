A team of NDRF personnel on Thursday successfully rescued a 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj in Bigar. The child had got trapped in the foot of the bridge in Rohtas. A rescue operation to safely rescue the child was launched and after a few hours, the child was rescued by the NDRF team. A video of the rescue operation has also gone viral on social media. Bihar: 12-Year-Old Child Gets Trapped in the Foot of a Bridge Built in Rohtas District, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Child Gets Trapped in Foot of the Bridge

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj has been rescued by a team of NDRF. pic.twitter.com/ZESc0eiDOA — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

