Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged on March 13, 2020: Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, March 13: Fuel prices in India were slashed on Friday due to slump in demand as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The price of petrol was reduced by 15-16 paise and that of diesel by 12-13 paise across all metro cities in the country. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the price of petrol in Delhi on March 13 was Rs 70.14 per litre while in Mumbai, the retail price of petrol was Rs 75.84 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 72.83 per litre while in Chennai, the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 72.86 per litre. Check Fuel Rates in Metro Cities of India.

After the rate cut on Friday, diesel was priced at Rs 62.89 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.84 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.22 per litre in Kolkata while it was Rs 66.35 per litre in Chennai. The drop in fuel prices across India can be attributed to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and its impact on the world economy.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 13, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Delhi Rs 70.14 Rs 62.89 Mumbai Rs 75.84 Rs 65.84 Chennai Rs 72.86 Rs 66.35 Kolkata Rs 72.83 Rs 65.22

In India, the retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports over 80 per cent of its crude requirements. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

On Friday, the Dalal Street witnessed another bloodbath as markets across the globe were driven by the fear of coronavirus. Reports inform that in last 30 days, most of the global markets have fallen due to the coronavirus spread. The fall across the world is as sharp as 2008 which was a financial crisis.