Mumbai, March 29: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch a major digital upgrade, EPFO 3.0, from April 1, 2026, introducing a new mobile app and enabling provident fund (PF) withdrawals through UPI and ATMs. The overhaul is expected to directly impact more than 80 million subscribers by making access to retirement savings faster and more user-friendly.

The upgrade marks a shift from largely backend reforms to a system with visible, user-facing changes. With the integration of digital payment channels and app-based services, EPFO aims to simplify processes that have traditionally involved paperwork, employer approvals and long processing times. How To Calculate PF Balance Without Logging In.

Faster Withdrawals Through Digital Channels

Under the new system, PF accounts are expected to function more like bank accounts. Members will be able to withdraw up to 75 percent of their balance either instantly or within 24 hours, depending on eligibility.

The introduction of UPI and ATM access is a significant change, allowing subscribers to access funds in a manner similar to routine banking transactions. This is expected to reduce waiting periods that previously stretched to several days or weeks. EPFO Approves 8.25% Interest on EPF Deposits for 2025-26, Rate Unchanged for Second Consecutive Year.

New Mobile App as Central Access Point

A dedicated EPFO mobile app will serve as the primary platform for users. Through the app, members can initiate withdrawals, track claims, check balances and complete verification processes.

Authentication will be handled through Aadhaar-linked OTPs and biometric verification, enabling secure access without the need for physical documentation or visits to EPFO offices.

Core Banking-Style Platform

At the heart of the upgrade is EPFO 3.0, designed as a core banking-style digital infrastructure. The platform is expected to offer real-time balance visibility, faster claim settlements and automated verification checks.

By reducing manual intervention, EPFO aims to process eligible claims within hours in many cases, improving overall efficiency and transparency.

Withdrawal Rules Remain Unchanged

Despite the technological improvements, existing PF withdrawal rules will continue to apply. Members can access funds only under specified conditions such as medical emergencies, housing, education or unemployment. The key change lies in execution, with digital channels expected to significantly shorten processing timelines.

Easier PF Transfers on Job Change

The upgrade also addresses delays in PF account transfers. When employees change jobs, their PF balances are expected to be automatically transferred to the new employer-linked account after KYC verification. This automation is intended to eliminate repeated approvals and reduce common delays faced by workers during job transitions.

The launch of EPFO 3.0 and the accompanying mobile app reflects a broader push to modernise public service delivery. By aligning PF access with digital banking systems, the government aims to make retirement savings more accessible and responsive to users’ needs. For millions of subscribers, the changes could mean quicker access to funds and a more streamlined experience in managing their PF accounts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).