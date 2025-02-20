The much-awaited 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme is finally set to be released on Monday, February 24. Media reports said PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar’s Bhagalpur on February 24, where he will release the PM Kisan’s 19th instalment. "We have received eighteen installments. it has been very helpful. We use the funds to buy fertilizers, seeds, and even manage household expenses," a beneficiary from UP's Saharanpur said. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment Date: Farmers To Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in February 2025? Check Latest Update Here.

PM Kisan 19th Instalment Release Date

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A beneficiary says, "We have received eighteen installments. it has been very helpful. We use the funds to buy fertilizers, seeds, and even manage household expenses..." pic.twitter.com/mDxwrePzTr — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)