Kochi, January 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slept on the floor when he stayed overnight at the Government Guest House here on Tuesday. According to the guest house staff, even though they had prepared Kerala and north Indian dishes, Modi after reaching the guest house after his roadshow on Tuesday night, first had a tender coconut water drink.

For dinner he just had fruits. Since Modi is on a lent to take part in the Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya on Monday, he has restricted his food and his daily lifestyle. PM Modi in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth over Rs 4,000 Crores in Kochi (Watch Video).

Even though the guest house had set up a king sized bed for Modi to sleep on, he rolled out his yoga mat and slept on it on the floor. He got up at 4.30 a.m., had a glass of hot water and later engaged in his daily yoga. PM Narendra Modi Blesses Newly Married Couples at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur (Watch Video).

Modi, when he left the guest house the next day, thanked the staff for the nice stay he had. Modi was in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and first conducted a roadshow here and the next day attended the wedding of the daughter of actor Suresh Gopi, and visited a Ram temple at Trissur. Then he dedicated Rs 4,000 crores worth projects. Before returning to Delhi, he addressed a meeting of his party workers .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).