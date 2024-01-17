Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 17, visited the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. A video showing the Indian Prime Minister visiting and offering prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur district has also gone viral on social media. The 53-second video clip also shows PM Narendra Modi blessing newly married couples at the temple. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Blesses Newly Married Couples

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses a newly wedded couple in the temple. pic.twitter.com/JQg1Cz0QQ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

