New Delhi, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set another record on Thursday by becoming the longest-serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin. With the new feather in his cap, the Prime Minister became the fourth longest serving PM of India. As per history, the three other ahead of Narendra Modi that had a longer tenure than him were Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all the three belonged to the Congress party. PM Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started with his second innings as the PM again on May 30, 2019.

The Prime Minister also managed to surpass BJP's Atal Bihar Vajpayee's 2,268 days in all his terms combined as the prime minister of India. The Prime Minister, who is 67 now, has completed over six years being the Prime Minister of India. He has just three more leaders ahead of him who served the country as PMs for the longest. Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh is the third-longest serving Indian PM as he stayed in office for 10 years and 4 days. Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each. PM Narendra Modi Becomes Most Followed Leader on Instagram, Crosses 30 Million Followers on Social Media App.

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also retained the status of the longest-serving Indian PM after he served for 16 years and 286 days as the Prime Minister of India. Meanwhile, his daughter Indira Gandhi was the second-longest serving Indian PM with a term lasting 11 years and 59 days.

The Prime Minister become the fourth longest-serving prime minister just two days ahead of India's 74th Independence Day. On August 15 he will deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

