Jaipur, September 8: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Patrika Gate on Tuesday via video conferencing in Jaipur on Tuesday. PM Modi lauded the contribution of media and said that writers are like the teacher and guides of the society. "While school education gets over, but our learning goes on for ages. Books and writers play a vital role in this," he said.

He mentioned that the entire world took note of India's reporting of coronavirus. The world is listening to Indian media. Indian media must become global", said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister mentioned that there should be a corner in the house where books are kept and people should go and spend some time to get knowledge and enlightened. He further spoke about Swami Vivekanda's meeting with Nicola Tesla, among other things at the conference.

PM Modi further released two books written by the Chairman of Patrika Group of Newspaper today. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, Chairman of Patrika Group were also present at the event.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Patrika Gate has been built as a tribute to exhibit the architectural and cultural heritage of all the regions of Rajasthan. The event will also mark the beginning of a new tourist destination in the state.

Patrika Group built 'Patrika Gate' as part of Mission Anupam Yojana of Jaipur Development Authority. The gate is constructed on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg of Jaipur and it is an attempt to bring together the art, craft, and cultural heritage of the state. This monument also added to the legacy of Patrika being set considering the cultural values of Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).