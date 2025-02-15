New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the historic one-day special Assembly session, which is set to be held in Kokrajhar, a hub of agitation on February 17

PM Modi on Saturday, said that the National Democratic Alliance governments, both in the Centre and Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, informed about the development, and said a key agenda of the session will be strengthening the administration of 6th Schedule areas.

Calling the moment a high point of his career, CM Himanta also thanked Prime Minister Modi's leadership and guidance.

"On February 17, Assam will achieve a historic milestone as Kokrajhar, once a hub of Bodoland agitation, hosts a special one-day Assembly session. A key agenda will be strengthening the administration of 6th Schedule areas, with the Governor's Address as a major highlight," CM Himanta said in a post on X.

"This moment is a high point of my tenure as Chief Minister. It has been made possible by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi's unwavering love for Assam and the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah. Their leadership continues to drive our journey toward peace, stability, and progress," he added.

Responding to X post of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement about the one-day Assembly session at Kokrajhar, Modi posted on X, and also recalled his own visit to Kokrajhar, where he witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture.

"The NDA Governments, both in the Centre and Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. These works will continue with even greater vigour. I fondly recall my own visit to Kokrajhar, where I witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture."(ANI)

