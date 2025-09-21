New Delhi, September 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised that India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) will be achieved when the Centre and state governments move forward together with full energy. He underscored the power of Swadeshi (indigenous products) as the cornerstone of India’s prosperity, urging citizens to take pride in buying and selling goods made in India.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that just as the mantra of Swadeshi strengthened the freedom movement, it will also drive India’s prosperity in the present era. ‘Sabka Muh Meetha Hoga’: PM Narendra Modi Calls for ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ As New GST Rates Kick in Tomorrow, Says ‘Savings Will Increase, Daily Items Will Be Cheaper’.

My address to the nation. https://t.co/OmgbHSmhsi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2025

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I also urge all state governments to join this campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Swadeshi and to create an environment for investment by increasing production in their states...When the nation and states work together, the dream of… pic.twitter.com/5rfo7xIzEY — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

"Today, knowingly or unknowingly, many foreign items have entered our daily lives. From combs in our pockets to other essentials, often we do not even realise whether they are foreign or Indian-made. We must free ourselves from this dependency and consciously choose products that are made in India, created through the hard work and sweat of our youth, sons, and daughters," he said.

PM Modi called upon every Indian household and shop to adopt Swadeshi, stating: "Decorate your homes and shops with Swadeshi. Say with pride — this is Swadeshi. Say with pride — I buy Swadeshi, I also sell Swadeshi. This should become the temperament of every Indian. Once this mindset strengthens, Bharat will develop rapidly." ‘GST Utsav’ From September 22, Will Be ‘Festival of Savings’ for All Countrymen, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

The Prime Minister also urged state governments to accelerate local manufacturing, create a conducive environment for investments, and contribute actively to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“When both the Centre and states move forward together, the dream of a self-reliant India will be fulfilled. Every state will prosper, and India will prosper,” he asserted. His address also comes a day before the rollout of the new GST reforms, effective from September 22, which the government has pitched as a major step towards economic efficiency and consumer savings.

