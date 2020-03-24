PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today on Different Aspects of The Coronavirus Menace

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Prime Minister took to twitter to announce that he will address the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. "वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19", the Prime Minister tweeted.

In India, 446 people have been infected by COVID-19 as of March 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. A total of 37 patients have been cured /discharged /migrated cases while the death toll due to coronavirus is 9 so far. The worst-affected state by COVID-19 is Maharashtra with 101 positive cases followed by Kerala with 98 cases.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, 30 states and union territories announced complete lockdown in their entire territories covering as many as 548 districts.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation on Thursday 8 pm and spoke about the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it. This is his second address to the nation since Thursday, when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, a 14-hour self-quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus.