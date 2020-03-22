PM Narendra Modi Says 'Janata Curfew' is Beginning of Long Battle Against Coronavirus Outbreak in India

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Janata Curfew is the beginning of a long battle and advised people to not come out of the house if it is not important as the country is fighting Coronavirus Pandemic. India has reported over 300 COVID-19 positive cases so far. With the number of cases increasing rapidly, governments are leaving no stones unturned to contain the virus. Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute.

"Janata Curfew will end at 9 pm but it doesn't mean we should start celebrating. It's the beginning of a long battle. People shouldn't come out of houses in states which have announced a lockdown. In rest of the states if it is not very important don't come out of the houses," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi Tweet:

केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकारों द्वारा जारी किए जा रहे निर्देशों का जरूर पालन करें। जिन जिलों और राज्यों में Lockdown की घोषणा हुई है, वहां घरों से बिल्कुल बाहर न निकलें। इसके अलावा बाकी हिस्सों में भी जब तक बहुत जरूरी न हो, तब तक घरों से बाहर न निकलें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Earlier today, the Prime Minister thanked citizens who clapped and clanged utensils to salute and show gratitude to people are working at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

"This (referring to the clapping and banging utensils) is the sound of thanks and also the start of victory in a long battle against coronavirus. Let us carry this determination and settle down for a long fight," the Prime Minister tweeted. "The country has thanked each person who is fighting against the novel coronavirus," he added.