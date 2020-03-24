Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 446 Active Cases, 37 Cured, 9 Deaths in Country So Far, Says Health Ministry

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 24: The total number of active coronavirus in India has increased to 446 as of March 24. According to details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37 patients have been cured /discharged /migrated cases. In India, the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 9. The worst-affected state by COVID-19 is Kerala with 98 positive cases followed by Maharashtra with 89 cases. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

In India, Maharashtra reported two deaths, while Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab accounting for one death each. According to data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has reported most number of cases of novel coronavirus after Thailand and Sri Lanka in the South East Asia region. Thailand reported most number of COVID-19 cases-721, and one casualty while Sri Lanka has reported 82 cases and no casualty. WHO Says India Has Tremendous Capacities As It Eliminated Small Pox, Polio, It Must Lead Fight Against COVID-19.

Take a Look at the State-wise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indians) Total Confirmed cases (Foreigners) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 7 0 0 0 2 Bihar 2 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 30 1 6 1 5 Gujarat 29 0 0 1 6 Haryana 12 14 11 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 8 Karnataka 37 0 2 1 9 Kerala 87 8 4 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 7 0 0 0 11 Maharashtra 84 3 0 2 12 Odisha 2 0 0 0 13 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 14 Punjab 21 0 0 1 15 Rajasthan 31 2 3 0 16 Tamil Nadu 10 2 1 0 17 Telangana 22 10 1 0 18 Chandigarh 6 0 0 0 19 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 20 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 21 Uttar Pradesh 32 1 9 0 22 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 23 West Bengal 7 0 0 1 Total confirmed cases in India 451 41 37 9

According to details by the Health Ministry, a total of 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at airports across the country. The government on Monday informed that 30 states and union territories announced complete lockdown in their entire territories covering as many as 548 districts. In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the area where complete lockdown has been imposed include capital Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka among others. So far, Sikkim and Mizoram are the only two states who haven't imposed any restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed India to take aggressive action against the global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 that has claimed over 16,000 lives across the world so far.