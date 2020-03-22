PM Narendra Modi Thanks Citizens For Their Gratitude Towards Warriors on The Frontline During COVID-19 Outbreak on Janata Curfew Day, Urges all to Practise Social Distancing

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked people of India for their participation in the nationwide Janata curfew on March 22. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of millions of people who came together to show support and gratitude towards the warriors who are on the frontline during COVID-19 by clapping, banging pots, shouting and singing. As the clock struck 5 pm, people began clapping, blowing conch shells, beating 'thalis' and ringing bells to express their appreciation for those who have worked round the clock to contain the deadly COVID-19. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said in the fight against the coronavirus, the nation has to be together and work together.

The Prime Minister also urged people of the nation to practice social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, that has killed as many as seven people across the country. Even before the clock struck five, excited people were seen in balconies and terraces, following the Janata Curfew call given by PM Modi.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister reminded people to express gratitude to all the COVID-19 fighters at 5 p.m. for five minutes. "The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together", he had tweeted. Thank Doctors, Nurses, Media People, Delivery Executives by Ringing a Bell, Clapping on Sunday at 5 PM: Narendra Modi.

On Thusrday, the Prime Minister had appealed to the people to express their gratitude across the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, when a Janata Curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. would be in place.