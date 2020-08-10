New Delhi, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) project through video conferencing on Monday at 10:30 am. In a tweet, PM Modi called it a special day for people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The submarine OFC will connect Chennai and Port Blair. The project will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. About 2300 Km of Submarine OFC cable has been laid at the cost of about Rs 1224 Crore. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat.

According to the government, this connectivity will enable the delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at par with other parts of India. The foundation stone for this project was laid by the Prime Minister on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Supreme Court Building of Mauritius Through VC.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated.https://t.co/lJGVG3VAmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

Once inaugurated, the submarine OFC link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands. PM Modi in a tweet said, “Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity. Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. Big boost to the local economy. Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education.”

Tweet by PM Modi:

Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity. Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. Big boost to the local economy. Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

Small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing, said PM Modi. The project is funded by the Government of India through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

