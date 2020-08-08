New Delhi, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission, in Raj Ghat. A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, RSK was announced by PM Modi on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran satyagraha. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra; Watch Live Streaming of the Event on DD News.

The Prime Minister also watched a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the RSK. After taking the tour of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, Modi interacted with 36 students from Delhi, representing 36 states/UTs, at the amphitheatre of the RSK.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra:

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/Gz3PRgGTFZ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

PM Narendra Modi Watches Short Video at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra:

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. pic.twitter.com/KL0r7X5uBk — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

PM Modi encouraged school children to adopt the hygienic way of living. “We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am happy to see that you are interested in issues of cleanliness. We have to step out and carry out our business and still safeguard ourselves from Corona. For this we have to wear masks, maintain 6 ft distance and avoid spitting in the open," he said.

"The whole world is coming forward to adopt the values and principals of Mahatma Gandhi. When Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary was celebrated last year, that was unprecedented. Singers of different countries learnt & sung his favourite song Vaishnav Jan To," PM Modi said.

