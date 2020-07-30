New Delhi, July 30: PM Narendra Modi and Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius through video conferencing on Thursday. The Supreme Court building is one of five projects implemented under a $353-million special economic package extended by India in 2016. The structure is the first India-assisted infrastructure project in the capital of Mauritius.

PM Pravin Jugnauth started by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. "I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times," said PM. He further spoke in Hindi and said, "Shri Modi ji, Hamara desh, hamari janta aapke samarthan ke liye abhari hai." PM Narendra Modi Launches 'High Throughput' COVID-19 Testing Facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Says 'India in Better Position to Fight Coronavirus Than Others'.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Mauritian government for the effective management of coronavirus pandemic. "I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences," he said.

Narendra Modi spoke about how India is honoured to help in the Parliament building in Afghanistan, and it is also proud to be associated in the making of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger. PM Narendra Modi further added that both India and Mauritius respect their independent judiciaries as important pillars of the democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect, said PM.

