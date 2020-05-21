PM Narendra Modi to Visit Odisha, West Bengal Tomorrow to Assess Damage Caused By Cyclone Amphan

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. PM Modi will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings. He will also discuss aspects of relief and rehabilitation operations to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Amphan in the state. Cyclone Amphan: MHA Team Will Visit WB, Odisha to Assess Damage, Says NDRF Chief.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.”

Tweet by PMO:

A team of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will also visit Odisha and West Bengal) to evaluate the damages done by cyclone Amphan. "The number of deaths and injuries may rise in West Bengal. The numbers of people dead and injured are also being estimated, likely to be revised. A team of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will visit the states to evaluate the damages done by cyclone Amphan,” said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in a series of tweets assured the state governments of every possible help from the centre. In one of his tweets, he said that top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday Informed that Cyclone Amphan killed 72 people in the state. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 Lakh to the families of those who died in the cyclone. Strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees, damaged communications and power transmission poles and caused extensive damage to roads, crops and plantations.