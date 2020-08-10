New Delhi, August 10: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, August 10, underwent successful brain surgery for removal of the clot, said PTI sources. The former President is on a ventilator at Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, it added. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Prior to surgery, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. According to reports, he is under close monitoring in the hospital. Army Research and Referral has been Mukherjee's preferred hospital since he became defence minister in 2004.

PTI Tweet:

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted earlier in the day.

Soon after the 84-year-old shared the news, wishes started pouring in. Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery."

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said: "I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, former Union Minister Milind Deora and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee.

