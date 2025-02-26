Latehar, February 26: JMM MP Mahua Maji was injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Latehar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Maji, a Rajya Sabha member, suffered a fracture in her left wrist and was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, they said. Her family members, who were in the car, also received minor injuries, they added. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 5 Killed in Bus-Car Collision in Kulithalai (Watch Video)

Mahua Maji Car Accident

STORY | JMM MP Mahua Maji injured while returning from Maha Kumbh after her car hit truck READ: https://t.co/r5mABGWjyO VIDEO: #JharkhandNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/A2dTp3pqAz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2025

The incident happened on NH-75 near Hotwag village around 2.30 am. Maji was immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital where she was given first-aid and then referred to RIMS-Ranchi for better treatment, said Sadar police station in-charge Dular Chowde. She was returning to Ranchi from Prayagraj along with her son and daughter-in-law, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)