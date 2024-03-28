New Delhi, March 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asked a group of engineering services officers to develop public infrastructure that is energy-efficient and differently-abled friendly. She also asked them to be innovative in their approach so that they can effectively deal with emerging challenges.

Murmu was addressing a group of Assistant Executive Engineers (civil, electrical and mechanical) of the Central Public Works Department (2022 and 2023 batches), who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

She asked the young officers to practise engineering with a social conscience. "It is your duty to ensure that the public infrastructure which you design - be it offices, residences or roads - should be accessible to differently- abled citizens and senior citizens. This aspect should become integral to the planning and implementation of projects," Murmu said.

Buildings, roads and other infrastructure that you create should be sustainable, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, the President said. "You should be innovative in your approach so that you can effectively deal with emerging challenges," she suggested.

Murmu said, in the age of 3D printing, building technology has undergone a sea change. "Infrastructure and construction projects can now be made climate-compatible and energy-efficient," she said. Murmu said “green construction” is the need of the hour.

"Innovative methods of construction have the potential to transform this sector," the President said. Murmu also suggested an "enquiry into reasons" for extremely few women joining the service. "I would like to leave a point to ponder for the decision-makers. I have been told that this service has been attracting extremely few women candidates. This year there is nil representation," she said.

In the context of the national approach of women-led development and looking at the rising number of women in almost all fields, the composition of the group is a surprise, the President said. "An enquiry into reasons for such a situation may open up avenues for change," Murmu said. She said that by creating designs with precision, "you can break the boundaries of conventional construction".

"You not only have to accelerate the construction process but also ensure the minimisation of waste through optimum resource utilisation," Murmu said. She urged the officers to not work in silos but adopt a collaborative, forward-looking and technology-driven approach. New and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, robots, drones etc. are disrupting traditional thinking, the President said.

"However, these can be used to increase and improve efficiency, automate and optimise processes, increase productivity, and improve resource management. "I urge you to strive for excellence and make meaningful contributions to creating a better, greener and more sustainable future," she added.