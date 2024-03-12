Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu participated as the Chief Guest at the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations and appreciated the growing ties between the two countries.

She also witnessed the Indian Navy contingent's participation in the march.

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun were also present at the celebrations.

"A momentous occasion for the India-Mauritius special partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn participated as the Chief Guest in the celebrations of the 56th anniversary of the Independence and 32nd anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius at Champ de Mars," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"President Droupadi Murmu participated as Chief Guest, in the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in presence of President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius. Among the various marching contingents was also the proudly marching contingent of Indian Navy. President Murmu witnessed the impressive parade followed by cultural performances," the official X handle of President stated.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day State visit to Mauritius, arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

She earlier announced that India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

"With the extension of OCI Card eligibility to Indian-origin Mauritians of the 7th generation, many more young Mauritians will be able to reconnect to the land of their ancestors," she stated on X.

She paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while remembering the special significance of the date (March 12) for the two nations. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

She also travelled in Metro and appreciated the Mauritius government's decision to name the situation at Reduit after Mahatma Gandhi and also depict the Dandi March at the station.

"I had the opportunity to travel in the Metro just before my arrival at Mahatma Gandhi Institute, and I was moved by the special gesture of the Government of Mauritius of naming the station at Reduit after Mahatma Gandhi - as well as depicting the famous Dandi March at the station, that holds special significance to both our countries," she posted.

President Murmu visited the Mahatma Gandhi Institute (MGI), Moka. She paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located on the campus of the Institute, which was established in 1970 as a joint initiative of the Governments of India and Mauritius.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering at the Institute, the President said that the remarkable strides made by the Indian diaspora in Mauritius is a matter of pride not only for us in India but an example worth emulating for Indians around the world. She added that our decades-long development partnership is a shining example of India's commitment to contribute towards the developmental journey of Mauritius and to enhance the quality of life for common people in Mauritius.

The President encouraged the Mahatma Gandhi Institute to provide more avenues for the Mauritian youth to engage with India - not only culturally and linguistically, but also by providing them with educational and business opportunities.

She also appreciated the initiatives such as the launch of UPI and Rupay card, inauguration of projects in Agalega, supply of generic medicines and launch of several community development projects, terming them examples of India-Mauritius continuing development partnership.

"We are delighted to have signed the first Free Trade Agreement with Mauritius, a first for African Countries, when the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement was signed in 2021," she stated.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Civil Law by the University of Mauritius on Tuesday in recognition of the profound depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

