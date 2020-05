Govt Opens Space Sector for Private Players

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced giving the private sector a role in India's space programme, including in satellites, launches and space-based services.

For boosting private participation in space activities, government will provide level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services.

Also, the government will provide predictable policy and regulatory environment to private players, she said while announcing the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.

Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

Future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel would be open for private sector, she said, adding liberal geo-spatial data policy will provide remote sensing data to tech-entrepreneurs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)