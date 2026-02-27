Navi Mumbai, February 27: The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch has apprehended a 34-year-old man accused of orchestrating an elaborate matrimonial fraud scheme. Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, a resident of Alibag, allegedly posed as an ISRO scientist and a Public Works Department (PWD) official to swindle at least six women of approximately INR 89.40 lakh. Beyond financial theft, the accused is also facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation and molestation under the pretext of marriage.

According to a police statement, reported by news agency PTI, Mhatre used over a dozen aliases to target highly educated professionals, including doctors and engineers, on platforms such as Shaadi.com, Bharat Matrimony, and Jeevansathi.com. To establish credibility, he reportedly created forged identity cards representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the PWD.

Mhatre carefully curated his online persona, uploading photographs of a luxurious lifestyle and stays at five-star hotels to attract victims. Once a rapport was established, he would propose marriage to gain the victims' trust. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable Murders Wife’s Lover, Drives 191 Kilometres With Body to Satara To Burn Evidence; Arrested.

Victims Coerced Into Applying Loans

Investigators revealed that Mhatre’s primary tactic involved coercing women into applying for pre-approved personal loans. He allegedly convinced them that the funds were necessary for high-yield property investments or purchasing a shared home.

"The accused would establish a relationship under the pretext of marriage. He then coerced the victims into taking loans. Once the amount was transferred to his accounts, he would sexually abuse the victims before disappearing," the police release stated.

In a notable detail of the fraud, Mhatre reportedly used money from newer victims to pay the EMIs of previous victims, a move designed to delay suspicion and prevent legal action while he continued his operations. Mumbai Businessman Duped of INR 11 Crore in WhatsApp Stock Trading Scam, Probe On.

Arrest and Criminal History

The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed at the Rabale Police Station in August 2025. Following a months-long probe, Mhatre was arrested on February 20. A local court has remanded him in police custody until March 4.

Mhatre is currently linked to six registered cases across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, and Pune. His criminal record reportedly dates back to 2019, with prior charges of forgery, cheating, and molestation in Mumbai and Raigad.

Legal Charges

Police have booked Mhatre under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 64: Punishment for rape.

Section 69: Sexual intercourse by deceitful means (making a false promise to marry).

Section 318: Cheating.

Section 319: Cheating by personation.

Police are now investigating whether more women were targeted by Mhatre and are examining his bank records to trace the remainder of the defrauded funds, which he allegedly spent at casinos in Goa.

