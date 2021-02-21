Puducherry, February 21: All private and government schools in Puducherry will remain shut on Monday, i.e. February 22 due to incessant rains in the Union Territory. According to the Puducherry Education Department, all private and government schools will remain closed on February 22 for students of classes 1 to 9. Heavy rains lashed Puducherry and its suburban areas since Saturday.

According to reports, incessant rains with thunderstorms were reported from Cuddalore district in Puducherry on Sunday. The heavy rainfall led to inundating roads and low-lying areas. According to a report by The Hindu, Cuddalore district recorded an average of 44.90 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog To Grip Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India Till February 22, Rainfall and Thunderstorm Likely in South India, Says IMD.

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the sudden change in the climatic conditions is due to the westerly trough in the middle level of the atmosphere and its interaction with the easterly winds in the lower level.

Heavy rainfall was also reported from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the weather conditions will continue for few more days. According to the latest weather update, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 21 and 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).