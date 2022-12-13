Pune, December 13: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar stoked a new controversy by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of the old era. The remarks sparked outrage from several Maratha groups and the opposition parties. Demanding Governor Koshyari's recall, the Sambhaji Brigade along with several other Maratha organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of ‘Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar’ have called for a bandh in Pune today, December 13. Pune Bandh: Maratha Groups and Opposition Parties Call for Shutdown Over Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The call for the bandh was given by the Sambhaji Brigade and the opposition parties - the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar last week. The many traders, various social organisations, rickshaw union, and all the Ganesh mandals in the city have extended their support to the bandh call. Amid the call for bandh, know what will remain open in Pune. Pune Bandh: Traders' Body Supports December 13 Shutdown Called by Opposition Parties Against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Remark on Shivaji Maharaj.

What Will Remain Open?

Grocery stores, dairies, and bakeries are allowed to open till 10 am in Pune.

Fuel stations will remain operational across the city.

Essential services and medical shops will remain open.

Pune Bandh: What’s closed

After the support of traders, shops including groceries, and bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm in Pune on Tuesday.

Other clothing stores and shops which support the bandh will remain closed till 3 pm.

A silent march would be held in Pune by the participants as a part of bandh. The march would begin from Deccan and pass through Alka theatre chowk, Laxmi road and Belbaug chowk before ending at Lal Mahal where Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji spent his childhood.

