Several Maratha groups and opposition parties called a shutdown in Pune today, December 13 against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. NCP's Pune president Prashant Jagtap said, "It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown." Pune Bandh: Traders' Body Supports December 13 Shutdown Called by Opposition Parties Against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Remark on Shivaji Maharaj.

Pune Bandh:

