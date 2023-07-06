Pune, July 6: The principal of a private school in Maharashtra's Pune district was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after parents of some students complained that a CCTV was installed in the washroom of girl students, police said on Thursday. A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, went viral on social media platforms. The clip showed the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob in the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area.

The parents in their complaint given to police alleged the school installed a CCTV in the washroom of girl students, conducted "prayers from the Bible" and did not give holidays to students on Hindu festivals, Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant said.

School Principal Assaulted in Pune:

Video | Principal of Dr. D.Y. Patil English High School (Ambi,Talegaon-Pune) Alexander Reid beaten up by a mob of alleged Bajrang activists for conducting Christian prayer 'Our Father Who Art In Heaven', every morning in the school. pic.twitter.com/f2UV7dzBNW — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 6, 2023

"We are looking into the allegations levelled by the parents," he said. Following the allegations, members of a right-wing outfit allegedly manhandled the school principal, who is a Christian, according to police.

A parent claimed that a CCTV was installed in the girl's washroom and that an attempt was being made to expose students to "Christian culture".

When contacted, the school authorities said they do not want to comment in the matter.