Ballia, February 11: The principal of a private school here was arrested on Saturday allegedly for harassing and beating a student of Class 1 for not depositing fee. Besides the principal, a teacher and the school manager too have been booked in the matter, they said.

Outpost in-charge Ashok Kumar Shukla said that the police have arrested Satyendra Pal and efforts are on to arrest two other accused -- School manager Pradyuman Verma and teacher Afsana.

According to the FIR, seven-year-old Ayaz Akhtar, a student of Delhi Public School in Rasra town, was made to stand with both hands raised in his classroom for four hours on January 27 for not paying school fees.

The child was also beaten by his teacher with a wooden stick because of which he fell unconscious and suffered a paralysis, the family members of the child have alleged in their police complaint. A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

